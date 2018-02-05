Texas Judge Caught In FBI Sting Accused Of Accepting Bribes

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 10:52 PM EST) -- A Texas state judge was arrested Friday on charges he took bribes to give favorable rulings after he was caught in an FBI sting operation that involved a wired criminal defense attorney.



Rodolfo “Rudy” Delgado, 64, is currently the presiding judge for the 93rd District Court for the State of Texas and has jurisdiction over criminal and civil cases located within Hidalgo County, according to an announcement Monday by the U.S. Department of Justice. The judge was charged in a criminal complaint with bribery related to...

