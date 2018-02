9th Circ. Axes Duo's Convictions For Billing Fraud Scheme

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 8:31 PM EST) -- A Ninth Circuit panel on Monday threw out the convictions of an industrial construction company project manager and subcontractor accused of participating in a more than $1.3 million fraudulent invoicing scheme, finding that the two men’s jury trial waivers weren’t adequate even if the evidence supporting their convictions was.



The three-judge panel ruled that it couldn’t conclude Kevin Laney and Brian Federico had legitimately waived their right to a jury trial in 2015 because they hadn’t been present at the hearings in which their waivers were...

To view the full article, register now.