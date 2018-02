Valeant Seeks To Move NY Investor Fraud Suit To NJ

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 5:11 PM EST) -- Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. and others who were sued in Manhattan federal court by three investment funds over alleged fraud and price-gouging have asked the court to send the case to New Jersey, where it would be bundled with dozens of other similar suits.



The company, several of its executives and directors, its auditor and the banks that underwrote its securities offerings were sued last month by three investment funds run by Hound Partners LLC. But Valeant said it would make more sense to transfer the...

