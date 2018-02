DOI Says Absence Of Compact Sinks Tribe's Gambling Claims

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 9:27 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior urged a D.C. federal judge Monday to toss claims the department failed to act in time on proposed amendments to the Mashantucket Pequot's gambling deal with Connecticut for a new casino, saying the tribe isn't offering gambling under a tribal-state gaming compact that would allow it to bring such claims.



The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, the Mohegan Tribe and Connecticut sued the DOI in November, saying the department had violated the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act by failing to approve or disapprove...

