House Passes Government Funding Band-Aid

Law360, Washington (February 6, 2018, 8:58 PM EST) -- Congress took a step toward avoiding a government shutdown this week, with a House vote Tuesday to keep the government open through mid-March and with top lawmakers saying a long-term spending deal was nigh.



The House voted 245-182 Tuesday to advance legislation to fund the government through March 23 and the U.S. Department of Defense through the rest of the fiscal year. That plan, which would bring DOD spending to $659 billion for this fiscal year, will likely be rejected by Senate Democrats.



However, congressional leaders...

