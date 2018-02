BofA Didn't Contact Ex-Worker Over Fraud Probe, Jury Hears

Law360, Oakland, California (February 6, 2018, 9:30 PM EST) -- A Bank of America fraud analyst told a California federal jury Tuesday she never tried to contact a former client manager before reporting her for making fraudulent transactions, testifying during the third day of a trial over defamation and blacklisting claims that the manager’s perspective didn’t make a difference to her investigation.



Bank of America senior claims analyst Saisha Glover said she never tried to contact former Bank of America employee Salma Aghmane during her 3 1/2 month investigation into purported fraudulent transactions that Aghmane’s cousin...

To view the full article, register now.