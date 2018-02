2nd Circ. Says Conn. School Must Pay $41M Injury Verdict

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 9:15 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit on Tuesday ruled that a private Connecticut boarding school must pay $41 million to a former student who contracted a tick-borne disease while on a school trip to China, causing paralysis, saying the trial judge properly allowed certain expert testimony regarding study-abroad programs.



A three-judge Second Circuit panel affirmed the $41 million verdict in favor of Cara Munn, who was a 15-year-old Hotchkiss School student when she contracted tick-borne encephalitis, or TBE, causing paralysis and leaving her unable to speak or care for...

To view the full article, register now.