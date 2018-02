Amazon Sues To Protect Web Service Users From Patent Suits

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 6:13 PM EST) -- Amazon.com Inc. went to bat for customers of its web services tools in California federal court Tuesday with a lawsuit seeking to end an infringement litigation campaign by a nonpracticing entity, arguing the patent holder had already lost its case when it dropped claims against Amazon itself.



Personal Web Technologies LLC last month filed some 50 lawsuits in a handful of jurisdictions around the country against Amazon Web Services customers including Airbnb Inc., MyFitnessPal Inc., Reddit Inc., Venmo Inc., Kickstarter, Blue April LLC and FanDuel Inc., Amazon said...

