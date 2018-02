Nissan Fights Cert. Bid In Sports-Car Clutch Defect Suit

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 9:28 PM EST) -- A proposed class of Nissan sports car owners shouldn’t be approved because their claims involving a “soft” or “sticky” clutch pedal are dominated by individual issues, the automaker told a California federal court on Monday.



Nissan North America Inc. said that none of plaintiff Huu Nguyen’s claims should be certified as classwide issues and that his motion for class certification should be denied. Nguyen is seeking to represent a class made up of original California resident owners or lessees of new Nissan 350Z and 370Z sports...

