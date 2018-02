10th Circ. Reverses Okla. Tribe's $27M Alcohol Tax Win

Law360, Los Angeles (February 6, 2018, 7:12 PM EST) -- A three-judge Tenth Circuit panel on Tuesday reversed and vacated an arbitration decision that had exempted Oklahoma tribe Citizen Potawatomi Nation from $27 million in alcohol sales taxes, saying a tribal-state gaming compact was unenforceable.



The compact between the state and the tribe, which allows either party to bring an action in federal court for de novo review of an arbitration award, conflicts with U.S. Supreme Court precedent precluding such agreements, the appeals court said. The availability of de novo review is integral to the arbitration...

