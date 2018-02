$25M Trump University Settlement Upheld By 9th Circ.

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 6:18 PM EST) -- A Ninth Circuit panel on Tuesday denied a former Trump University student’s challenge to a $25 million settlement over allegations that the president's defunct real estate training program was a rip-off, saying she was not entitled to a second chance to bow out of the class settlement.



In a published, unanimous decision penned by U.S. Circuit Judge Jacqueline H. Nguyen, the panel affirmed the lower courts’ dismissal of the challenge brought by Sherri Simpson, one of thousands of former Trump University students to receive a class...

