DHS Says Court Can't Reinstate Mexico Native's DACA Status

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 3:27 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has urged a California federal court to deny a Mexican man’s bid to block the government from terminating his Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals status, saying the court lacks jurisdiction to review his claims.



In a brief on Monday opposing Alberto Luciano Gonzalez Torres’ motion for a preliminary injunction, the government argued that the court should not let Gonzalez Torres overturn, even temporarily, its decision to terminate his DACA status, saying the decision does not run afoul of established procedures....

