Ex-Paralegal Pleads Guilty To Stealing Immigration Fees

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 4:21 PM EST) -- A former paralegal has pled guilty to using forged documents to steal funds from his employer’s clients that were meant for U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services fees, the Manhattan district attorney’s office said Tuesday.



Jorge Vargas of New Jersey pled guilty to one count of a scheme to defraud in the first degree in the Supreme Court of New York on Monday. He agreed to pay $9,250 in restitution and serve a promised sentence of five years probation, a representative for the district attorney’s office told...

