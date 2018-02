4th Circ. Upholds $18.5M Boston Scientific Mesh Verdict

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 7:03 PM EST) -- The Fourth Circuit on Tuesday rejected Boston Scientific Corp.'s appeal of an $18.5 million verdict in a trial over injuries allegedly caused by its Obtryx pelvic mesh devices, saying the company had gotten a fair trial.



The panel rejected Boston Scientific's claim the decision to consolidate the plaintiffs' claims into one case was unfair and confused the jury. (AP)



The panel said the four plaintiffs in the 2014 West Virginia federal trial had brought sufficient evidence to prove their case and that the district court’s decisions...

To view the full article, register now.