W.Va. City Can't Make Cable Co. Hide Tax On Subscriber Bills

Law360, Washington (February 7, 2018, 2:37 PM EST) -- A West Virginia municipality cannot prevent a cable provider from itemizing a local tax on subscribers’ bills, the Federal Communications Commission has ruled, rejecting the city’s claim that the company’s listing of a pass-through tax on billing documents runs afoul of the Federal Communications Act.



The FCC said in a letter ruling Tuesday that the city treasurer of Charleston was mistaken in reading the Communications Act as barring Suddenlink Communications from itemizing a municipal business and occupation tax on subscriber bills, because categories of itemized costs...

