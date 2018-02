Johnny Mathis Must Face Paralyzed Window Washer’s Suit

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 7:54 PM EST) -- A worker left paralyzed after falling off singer Johnny Mathis’ roof has been given a second chance at suing the celebrity, as a California appellate court on Tuesday found enough evidence for a jury to consider whether the 2012 fall occurred because of dangerous conditions or the worker’s carelessness.



The panel agreed with Mathis’ pretrial assertion that independent contractors like window washer Luis Gonzalez can’t sue the person who hires them for premises liability in most cases. But there are rare exceptions to that rule, and...

