Ill. Court Slashes $22M Med Mal Verdict After Patient’s Death

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 7:53 PM EST) -- An Illinois appellate court on Tuesday slashed a $22 million jury verdict in a suit accusing a Chicago hospital of causing a woman’s permanent brain damage by allowing a blood clot to form in a breathing tube, vacating a jury’s $15 million award for future damages because the patient died while the jury was deliberating.



A three-judge First District panel sided with Mercy Hospital, which argued the $15 million in future damages awarded by the jury is not valid because the patient, Jeanette Turner, died the...

To view the full article, register now.