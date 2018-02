5th Circ. Lets Alone Reversal Of Cities’ $84M Hotel Tax Win

Law360, Los Angeles (February 7, 2018, 2:52 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit declined Tuesday to rehear its decision to overturn an $84 million award for a class of cities seeking unpaid taxes on the full amount paid for hotel rooms in a dispute with online travel companies over Texas’ hotel occupancy tax ordinances.



The appeals court turned down petitions for rehearing and rehearing en banc by the city of San Antonio, which along with more than 170 other Texas municipalities claimed the online travel companies had collected municipal hotel occupancy taxes on rooms bought through...

