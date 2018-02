Rakoff Smacks Down Bid To Seal Riders In $3B Petrobras Deal

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 6:57 PM EST) -- U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff on Tuesday refused to seal three side agreements submitted to him by class counsel in a $3 billion Petrobras investor suit settlement, saying there is a “certain irony” to trying to keep the documents under wraps when the suit stemmed from an alleged lack of disclosure by the Brazilian oil giant.



Attorneys for the investors, who have claimed that Petrobras concealed billions of dollars in bribes and kickbacks, sent the agreements to Judge Rakoff on Monday night along with a...

To view the full article, register now.