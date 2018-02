World's Priciest Burger Joint To Pay Servers Nearly $1M

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 2:33 PM EST) -- A Manhattan restaurant known for its extravagant menu items reached a $975,000 settlement with current and former servers who brought a collective action over tip credits applied to their pay and other alleged wage violations, according to a New York federal court filing Tuesday.



Serendipity 3, former server and lead plaintiff Irwing Velandia, and restaurant owner Stephen Bruce submitted a joint letter to U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan for approval of their settlement, which averages $20,000 for each of the 33 workers bringing the suit....

