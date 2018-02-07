Senate Leaders Reveal Spending Deal As Shutdown Looms

Law360, Washington (February 7, 2018, 8:30 PM EST) -- Senate leaders announced a $300 billion two-year budget deal Wednesday, potentially avoiding a government shutdown later this week and extending the government debt ceiling a full year.



The deal would increase federal spending by at last $300 billion over the next two years, including military spending by $80 billion this year and $85 billion next year. The deal was unveiled by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., after months of negotiations over federal spending limits. However, nothing is certain yet,...

