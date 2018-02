Mass. Gaming Regulator Says Wynn's Exit Won't Halt Probe

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 6:56 PM EST) -- The Massachusetts Gaming Commission said Wednesday it will “aggressively” continue investigating why a $7.5 million settlement paid to a Wynn Resorts employee alleging Steve Wynn forced her to have sex was not divulged when a subsidiary sought a license for a $2.4 billion casino resort, regardless of the founder's resignation.



At a meeting, the commission provided an update on the regulatory probe by its Investigations and Enforcement Bureau in light of Wynn’s resignation Tuesday evening as chairman of the board of directors and CEO of Wynn...

