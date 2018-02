Co. Drops Suit Over Tribe's Canceled Super Bowl Venue

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 9:06 PM EST) -- A company contracted to create a temporary venue for artists to perform dropped its suit against a Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community-owned limited liability company for allegedly illegally canceling the facility, which was supposed to be used leading up to and on the night of Super Bowl LII, according to a Tuesday filing in Minnesota federal court.



Nomadic Entertainment Group LLC filed a notice of voluntary dismissal without prejudice in its suit against Dakota February Events LLC for breach of contract, negligent misrepresentation and other claims after...

To view the full article, register now.