Hospital To Face Some Claims In Last Meningitis MDL Case

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 5:35 PM EST) -- In the final case in multidistrict litigation over a deadly 2012 meningitis outbreak, a Maryland surgery center must face negligence claims from the estate of a deceased woman, but can’t be held liable for punitive damages, a Massachusetts federal judge ruled Wednesday.



U.S. District Judge Rya W. Zobel granted Box Hill Surgery Center LLC’s motion for summary judgment on a Massachusetts consumer protection claim and a request for punitive damages in a wrongful death dispute between Box Hill; the doctor who administered treatment, Dr. Ritu Bhambhani; and...

To view the full article, register now.