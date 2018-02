Receiver Can Reinvest Funds From Fraud-Wracked EB-5 Deal

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 1:56 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge has agreed to allow the court-appointed receiver for the failed Jay Peak EB-5 investment project to sink up to $67 million of immigrant investors’ money into a New York-based project that could give investors a chance to still get their green cards.



U.S. District Judge Darrin P. Gayles signed off Tuesday on the request by Michael Goldberg, the receiver for the failed $350 million Vermont ski project, to funnel a portion of a $150 million settlement secured last year from Raymond James...

