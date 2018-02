Atty Negotiating Teams Set In Opioid MDL

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 8:30 PM EST) -- An Ohio federal judge on Wednesday created negotiating teams for attorneys in sprawling multidistrict litigation over allegedly reckless opioid sales, the latest move to steer the massive case toward settlement.



The move by U.S. District Judge Dan A. Polster follows an all-day settlement conference last week in the MDL, which is related to the opioid crisis. After that conference, he issued an order Friday that described the conference as “productive” and directed the parties to select attorneys for lead roles in settlement negotiations.



In an order...

