NY Doctor Gets 13 Years for $25M False Medicare Charges

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 9:59 PM EST) -- A New York surgeon who was convicted for submitting more than $25 million in false Medicare charges was sentenced Wednesday to 13 years in prison by a New York federal judge, according to an announcement by the U.S. Department of Justice.



Syed Imran Ahmed, who was found guilty of health care fraud, money laundering and lying about Medicare claims in July 2016, was also ordered to forfeit $7.27 million and pay that same amount in restitution, plus a $20,000 fine.



In a statement, U.S. attorney Richard...

