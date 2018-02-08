Expert Analysis

Auto-Renewal Cases — They Just Keep Coming

By Stephanie Sheridan and Meegan Brooks February 8, 2018, 12:17 PM EST

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 12:17 PM EST) -- Dozens of lawsuits have been filed in the last several years attacking retailers’ subscription or automatic renewal programs for failing to comply with state and federal disclosure, consent and acknowledgment requirements. Recently, there have been several notable developments — including changes to the strictest auto-renewal law in the country, and million-dollar settlements in both private and government actions.

California Adds New Restrictions to Its Already-Stringent Law

Although almost half of the states in the country have laws restricting automatic renewal programs, California’s Automatic Renewal Law (ARL)...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular