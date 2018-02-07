Judge Caps Escobar FCA Claims, Tells Attys 'Get On With It'

Law360, Boston (February 7, 2018, 9:57 PM EST) -- A federal judge in Boston on Wednesday trimmed a False Claims Act lawsuit against Universal Health Services Inc. and ordered "full steam ahead" on the case that was bogged down in appellate disputes for years.



U.S. District Judge Douglas P. Woodlock removed all claims dated after 2011 from the whistleblower suit originally brought by Julio Escobar, the stepfather of a young Massachusetts woman who died in 2009 after allegedly receiving substandard care at a Universal Health facility that was billed to MassHealth. The judge also postponed a...

