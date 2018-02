Insurer Must Cover Fraud Claims Against NJ Atty, Judge Says

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 8:33 PM EST) -- Evanston Insurance Co. must defend a New Jersey attorney against a state court lawsuit brought by Allstate accusing his firm and others of participating in a fraudulent personal injury protection claims scheme, because the allegations relate directly to his legal services, a federal judge ruled Wednesday.



The ruling by U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton granted the partial motion for summary judgment by Perth Amboy attorney Karim Arzadi and his firm, Joworisak & Associates LLC, which sought declaratory relief regarding its professional liability policy with Evanston....

