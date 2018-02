3rd Circ. Won’t Put Media Ownership Deregulation On Hold

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 9:00 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit refused to stop the Federal Communications Commission’s order lifting broadcast media ownership rules from taking effect Wednesday amid a challenge from media groups, holding that the groups had not “satisfied the exacting standard” for a stay of the agency’s action.



A three-judge panel of the U.S. appeals court in Philadelphia denied a petition for an emergency stay from Prometheus Radio and the Media Mobilizing Project, which sought to put on hold the FCC’s November vote to nix ownership controls. The groups said the...

