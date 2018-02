Background Check Co. Settles Claims Over Faulty Report

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 9:33 PM EST) -- Early Warning Services LLC has agreed to pay up to $225,000 to end a proposed class action by a woman who says Wells Fargo Bank NA rescinded a job offer after a background check falsely reported she was fired from her previous bank job for fraud, according to a Wednesday filing in New Jersey federal court.



U.S. District Judge Stanley R. Chesler signed a class certification order for the purposes of settling Steve-Ann Muir's claims. EWS denies any wrongdoing. The settlement includes a $500 payout for...

