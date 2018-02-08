GAO Sustains Challenge To $38M Navy Deal Over Ambiguities

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 9:53 PM EST) -- The U.S. Navy wrongly rejected the lowest bidder for a $38 million building construction deal based on the company’s interpretation of an ambiguous solicitation clause, the U.S. Government Accountability said in a decision made public Wednesday.



Naval Facilities Engineering Command mistakenly excluded Harper Construction Co. Inc.’s bid for a construction services task order at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, as ambiguities in the contract solicitation regarding the required technical evaluations could reasonably support both the broad interpretation of what was acceptable, which was used by Harper,...

