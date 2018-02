7th Circ. Won't Revive Pilot's Coworker Attack Suit

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 9:46 PM EST) -- A Seventh Circuit panel on Wednesday affirmed the dismissal on venue grounds of a suit filed by an Etihad Airways pilot who claimed he was attacked by a fellow crew member while staying in Chicago on a layover in October of 2014.



Martyn Baylay, a British pilot working for United Arab Emirates-based Etihad Airways, sued the airline in 2015, along with flight attendant and alleged assailant Saravdeep Mann and the hotel in which the purported attack took place. But in separate rulings, an Illinois federal judge...

