Omni Must Face Suit Over Hotel Lobby Assault, 1st Circ. Says

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 7:40 PM EST) -- The First Circuit on Wednesday revived a man’s lawsuit accusing Omni Hotels of negligence in connection with an assault he suffered in the lobby of one of its properties in Rhode Island, finding he had backed up his allegations.



In a unanimous ruling, a three-judge panel reversed summary judgment in favor of Omni Hotels Management Corp. on Henry Mu’s negligence claims stemming from an attack against him in the lobby of the Omni Providence Hotel.



A lower court had agreed with Omni that Mu’s claims were...

