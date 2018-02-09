UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 11:43 AM EST) -- The last week has seen another contract suit against Hilton Worldwide and BayernLB, a New York investment manager lodge a professional negligence claim against RSM Corporate Finance and an insurance brokerage sue Barclays.



Here, Law360 looks at those and other new claims in the U.K.



Financial Services



Nucleus Property Finance Ltd. v. Charles



Nucleus Property Finance filed a Part 8 claim to the Business List on Jan. 31 against Oliver Charles. Nucleus is represented by Nelsons Solicitors Ltd. Counsel information for the defendant was not immediately...

To view the full article, register now.