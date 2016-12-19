GM Gets Engine Defect Class Action Trimmed

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 1:38 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday trimmed a proposed class action accusing General Motors LLC of manufacturing a vehicle engine that consumes excessive oil, potentially causing unexpected engine shutdowns or fires.



U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen denied the automaker’s bid to toss allegations by 32 out-of-state plaintiffs, out of 35 total named plaintiffs, finding that GM waited too long to request dismissal for the bulk of them. The court tossed various other warranty, unjust enrichment and consumer protection claims for specific named plaintiffs, and has...

