Fiat Chrysler Takes Early Swing At Stalling Pacificas Suit

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 3:31 PM EST) -- Fiat Chrysler told a California federal court Wednesday that a class action over Chrysler Pacificas that can allegedly stall at high speeds missed certain presuit requirements, and asked for dismissal of a claim it says is contingent on those requirements.



The carmaker asked the court to dismiss a California Consumers Legal Remedies Act claim from Sarah and Ryan Wildin's putative class action over 2017 and 2018 Chrysler Pacificas with a 3.6-liter V6 engine and a nine-speed transmission, which can allegedly stall abruptly, even at high speeds....

