‘In The Heights’ Actress Sues Virgin Over Flight Video Clip

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 8:51 PM EST) -- A voice-over actress who played a role in the Tony award-winning musical “In the Heights” hit Virgin America with a copyright infringement suit Wednesday in California federal court, claiming the airline used a rap she created in a viral airplane safety video without her permission.



Noemi Del Rio is suing Virgin America Inc. and its related production companies Virgin Produced LLC and Virgin Produced 2.0 LLC over its use of a 24-second rap video she produced during a September 2013 recording session. In the video, Del...

