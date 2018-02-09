Eversheds Sutherland Snags 2 Jackson Walker Attys In Texas

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 7:01 PM EST) -- Eversheds Sutherland said Thursday it has snagged two labor and employment attorneys from Jackson Walker LLP, saying they have come on to the firm as partners in the Houston office.



The firm said it has added Scott R. McLaughlin, who handles fiduciary, wage-and-hour and discrimination cases, among other issues, and Marlene C. Williams, a veteran class and collective action attorney. McLaughlin told Law360 in an interview on Friday that a client had told them the new firm would be a good fit for the two attorneys....

