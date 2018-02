Drivers Subject To Charter OT Exemption: Mass. Justices

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 9:33 PM EST) -- A provision of Massachusetts' overtime law that exempts employees of state-licensed charter bus operators from extra pay applies even if those workers also provide school bus service, which is typically not exempt from overtime requirements, the state's Supreme Judicial Court said Thursday.



Even though Eastern Bus Company Inc. drivers spend a portion of their workweek as school bus drivers rather than charter bus drivers, they are not owed overtime because the exemption applies to all employees of companies “licensed and regulated” through the state’s common carrier law, the state high court said....

