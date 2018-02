Ford, Driver Fight Over $1.5M Attys’ Fees At 9th Circ.

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 6:14 PM EST) -- Ford Motor Co. on Thursday urged the Ninth Circuit to reverse a decision awarding $1.5 million in attorneys’ fees to a woman who accused the automaker of failing to disclose acceleration defects in 150,000 vehicles, arguing that a program to fix the vehicles was prompted by a federal investigation and not the woman’s lawsuit.



During a hearing, Ford’s attorney, Jonathan Hacker of O'Melveny & Myers LLP, told a three-judge panel that its new “customer satisfaction program,” which offered customers relief for its allegedly defective Ford Freestyle...

