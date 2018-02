Fla. Court OKs Toss Of Engle Cases Filed For Dead Plaintiffs

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 3:08 PM EST) -- A Florida appeals court on Thursday said a lower court was right to toss several dozen Engle progeny suits filed by two law firms on behalf of smokers that “had been dead for many years,” just months after a panel of federal judges fined the same firms $9.1 million for filing nearly identical zombie suits.



The appeals court found that more than 1,000 Engle progeny lawsuits filed by The Wilner Firm and Farah & Farah against tobacco companies like R.J. Reynolds were rightly tossed. (AP)...

