Uber Drivers’ Pay Suit ‘Classic’ Class Action, Judge Says

Law360, San Francisco (February 8, 2018, 10:01 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Thursday appeared open to certifying a class of Uber drivers who claim that the ride-hailing giant shorts drivers by paying them based on the actual distance they drive, instead of on the inflated projections Uber charges passengers, saying it seems to him that it’s a “classic case of a class action” based on a form contract.



At the start of a hearing in San Francisco, U.S. District Judge William Alsup asked counsel for Uber Technologies Inc. and lead plaintiff Martin Dulberg...

To view the full article, register now.