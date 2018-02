Mexican Diving Co. Gets $19.5M Award OK'd In Ship Dispute

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 5:57 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge on Thursday confirmed a $19.5 million maritime arbitration award issued to a Mexican underwater construction company in its dispute over unpaid chartering fees with a Mexican infrastructure business and its parent company, finding arbitrators made no errors on attorneys' fees or procedural delays in their decision.



U.S. District Judge Melinda Harmon affirmed the Houston Maritime Arbitrators Association award in favor of Ranger Offshore Mexico, rejecting assertions by Grupo Tradeco and its subsidiary Tradeco Infraestructura that arbitrators overstepped their authority.



Judge Harmon found...

To view the full article, register now.