Bankrupt Cumulus Gets OK To Pay Employee Bonuses

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 9:08 PM EST) -- Hundreds of employees of bankrupt radio giant Cumulus Media Inc. will see 2017 incentive bonuses paid out after a New York bankruptcy judge approved four bonus programs on Thursday.



U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Shelley Chapman signed off on a January motion by the debtor to make the payouts, but postponed consideration of two other bonus programs.



“The 2017 and 2018 incentive compensation programs other than (a) the 2017 and 2018 [Quarterly Incentive Plan and Supplemental Incentive Plan] and (b) the adjourned portion … are hereby approved and...

