Womble Bond Snags 3 Pepper Hamilton Gov't Contracts Attys

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 5:08 PM EST) -- Womble Bond Dickinson LLP has added three attorneys from Pepper Hamilton LLP who have worked together throughout their careers and have experience in-house at General Dynamics and Micron Technology to its government contracts team.



Gary J. Campbell, Kelley Doran and Matthew Koehl started as partners at Womble Bond on Feb. 8. Campbell will primarily work in the firm’s Boston office, and Koehl and Doran will be mostly based in Washington. The trio decided to move after working together at Pepper Hamilton for the past few years...

