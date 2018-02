3rd Circ. Won't Rehear Crystallex $1.4B Venezuela Mine Suit

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 8:35 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit recently declined to reconsider its ruling that Canadian mining company Crystallex cannot sue the Delaware subsidiary of Venezuela's national oil company to collect a $1.39 billion arbitral award over a canceled mining contract, denying the miner’s rehearing bid.



A majority of the appeals court's judges determined Monday that Crystallex International Corp. should not be granted a panel or en banc rehearing, with Circuit Judge L. Felipe Restrepo the lone vote in favor of rehearing the Jan. 3 panel decision for Petróleos de Venezuela...

To view the full article, register now.