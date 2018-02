Moinian Snags Up To $350M In EB-5 Funding For NYC Tower

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 3:51 PM EST) -- The Moinian Group said Thursday it will receive as much as $350 million in EB-5 capital for its massive mixed-use retail and office tower in Manhattan as part of the New York developer’s plan to fund the $2 billion construction project.



Moinian selected George Washington Immigration Group LLC as its EB-5 regional center, saying the firm will provide between $250 million and $350 million in funding for the project, known as 3 Hudson Boulevard. The EB-5 program provides foreigners an opportunity to invest between $500,000 and...

To view the full article, register now.