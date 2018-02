Toyota Beats Suit Over Special Tire Pricing

Law360 (February 9, 2018, 7:57 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts federal judge on Thursday dismissed a proposed class action against Toyota Motor Sales USA and Colonial Imports Corp., ruling that the buyer failed to show he was harmed when he purchased three tires, which he claims were deceptively marked up, in order to get the fourth tire for one dollar.



U.S. District Judge Denise J. Casper said that at worst Joseph Presti — who accused the companies of unjust enrichment and deceptive business practices under Massachusetts and New Hampshire consumer protection laws — got...

